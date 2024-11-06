Phibro Animal Health sees FY24 adjusted EPS $1.34-$1.48, consensus $1.55

Sees net sales of $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion, 6% growth, consensus $1.21B; Net income of $36 million to $42 million; Diluted EPS of $0.89 to $1.04; Adjusted EBITDA of $124 million to $132 million, 15% growth; Adjusted net income of $55 million to $60 million, 18% growth; Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.34 to $1.48, 18% growth; Adjusted effective tax rate of 24% to 26%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PAHC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.