Phibro Animal Health Announces Leadership Transition Plans

November 12, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Phibro Animal Health Corporation announced that Rob Aukerman will retire as President of the North America Region by the end of 2024, while Todd Armstrong, Vice President of the US Ruminant Business, will succeed him starting January 2025. Aukerman will remain with the company until mid-2025 to facilitate a smooth transition.

