Phathom Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 EPS ($1.32), consensus ($1.49)

Reports Q3 revenue $16.352M, consensus $12.61M. “We are thrilled with Phathom’s progress over the past quarter, particularly the strong and continued momentum of the commercial launch for our first-in-class gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) treatment, VOQUEZNA,” said Terrie Curran, President and CEO of Phathom. “Demand from physicians and patients has been robust, and favorable payer coverage continues to expand, now reaching over an estimated 120 million U.S. commercially covered lives. These positive trends in prescription data, market sentiment, and patient access validate our launch strategies and reinforce our confidence in the potential of VOQUEZNA to displace standard of care proton pump inhibitors (PPIs). The recent approval for Non-Erosive GERD has greatly expanded our market opportunity, and the strong demand highlights the high unmet need in GERD treatment. Additionally, our successful $130 million equity raise further strengthens our ability to invest in the growth of the brand and we believe we remain well-positioned to deliver on VOQUEZNA’s blockbuster opportunity.”

