Phathom Pharma Completes Enrollment In Phase 2 PHalcon-EoE-201 For Eosinophilic Esophagitis

(RTTNews) - Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAT), which develops treatments for gastrointestinal diseases, on Tuesday announced that it has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 pHalcon-EoE-201 clinical trial evaluating VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan) tablets for Eosinophilic Esophagitis in adults.

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) is a chronic immune condition of the esophagus where white blood cells called eosinophils build up in the lining, causing inflammation, painful swallowing, choking, and food impaction.

VOQUEZNA (vonoprazan) is a potassium-competitive acid blocker (PCAB) approved by the FDA for adults for the treatment of erosive esophagitis (EE) associated with GERD, relief of heartburn associated with non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in combination with antibiotics.

The pHalcon-EoE-201 study is a two-part, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study. In Part 1, 95 adults with endoscopically confirmed EoE and dysphagia have been randomised evenly to receive VOQUEZNA 20 mg or placebo once daily for 12 weeks. This is a large, placebo-controlled clinical trial of an acid-suppression treatment in EoE, said Phathom.

Patients who complete Part 1 are eligible to enter Part 2, a 12-week extension phase in which all participants receive VOQUEZNA 20 mg once daily.

Topline results are anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

If the Phase 2 Phathom-EoE-201 study yields positive results, Phathom expects to discuss potential future development plans for EoE with the FDA, including pediatric evaluation.

PHAT has traded between $7.61 and $18.31 over the last year. PHAT is currently up 0.94% at $10.78.

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