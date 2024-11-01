News & Insights

Pharos Energy Strengthens Position with Share Buyback

November 01, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy has bought back and canceled 68,623 of its own shares as part of an ongoing share buyback program, maintaining a focus on enhancing shareholder value. This purchase is part of a larger strategy that has seen the company buy back over 28 million shares since July 2022. Investors are encouraged to reassess their holdings as the total number of shares in the market changes.

