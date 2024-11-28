Pharos Energy Executives Boost Shareholdings

Pharos Energy (GB:PHAR) has released an update.

Pharos Energy’s CEO Katherine Roe and CFO Sue Rivett have increased their stakes in the company by purchasing additional shares on the open market. This move reflects confidence in the company’s growth potential, as both executives solidify their positions with these strategic investments. Investors may view these insider purchases as a positive signal for the company’s future prospects.

