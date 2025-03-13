Pharming Group Swings To Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR), a global biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday reported profit for the fourth quarter compared with loss last year.

In the fourth quarter, net income came in at $6.6 million compared with loss of $2 million last year.

Earnings per share were $0.005 versus loss of $0.004 in the previous year.

Operating income rose to $6.7 million from $1.1 million in the previous year's quarter.

Revenue increased 14% to $92.7 million from $81.2 million during the corresponding period last year.

Looking ahead for 2025, the company expects revenue to range between $315 million and $335 million, reflecting 6% to 13% growth.

The company's efforts continue to expand leniolisib's long-term potential by advancing two Phase II trials for PIDs with immune dysregulation. The pivotal FALCON study for KL1333 in mitochondrial diseases is also progressing.

Additionally, the company remains focused on acquiring or licensing clinical-stage rare disease treatments, with financing options available through its balance sheet and capital markets access.

