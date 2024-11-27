Pharmaxis Ltd: A Powerhouse of Pharmaceutical Expertise

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Pharmaxis Ltd’s leadership team boasts significant international pharmaceutical expertise, with key figures like CEO Gary Phillips and Chair Dr. Kathleen Metters bringing decades of experience from renowned firms such as Novartis and Merck & Co. The board is further strengthened by seasoned professionals like Dr. Simon Green and Hashan De Silva, who have played pivotal roles in global biotech expansion and investment. This robust blend of expertise positions Pharmaxis for strategic advancements in the pharmaceutical industry.

