News & Insights

Stocks

Pharmaron Beijing Plans Capital Reduction in 2024

November 27, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3759) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has announced its second H Share Class Meeting for 2024, scheduled for December 18 in Beijing. The meeting will address the proposed cancellation of repurchased A shares and the reduction of registered capital. Shareholders eligible to vote must ensure their share certificates are registered by December 12, 2024.

For further insights into HK:3759 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.