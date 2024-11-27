Pharmaron Beijing Plans Capital Reduction in 2024

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3759) has released an update.

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has announced its second H Share Class Meeting for 2024, scheduled for December 18 in Beijing. The meeting will address the proposed cancellation of repurchased A shares and the reduction of registered capital. Shareholders eligible to vote must ensure their share certificates are registered by December 12, 2024.

