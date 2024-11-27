Pharmaron Beijing Plans Capital Reduction in 2024

Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:3759) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd. has announced its second H Share Class Meeting for 2024, scheduled for December 18 in Beijing. The meeting will address the proposed cancellation of repurchased A shares and the reduction of registered capital. Shareholders eligible to vote must ensure their share certificates are registered by December 12, 2024.
For further insights into HK:3759 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- M&A News: Blackrock to Buy HPS for $12B to Fortify Alternative Investments Business
- Google Urges Appeals Court to Overturn App Store Change Ruling
- Symbotic Craters 36% on Financial Misstatements and 10-K Filing Delay
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.