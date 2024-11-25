News & Insights

PharmaNutra Expands into Canada with New Deal

November 25, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

PharmaNutra SpA (IT:PHN) has released an update.

PharmaNutra S.p.A. has signed a distribution agreement with Sigma Lifesciences to market its SiderAL® and Ultramag® products in Canada, expanding its presence in North America. The products, which feature the patented Sucrosomial® Technology, are set to launch in the second quarter of 2025. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the significant market potential in Canada.

