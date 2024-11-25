PharmaNutra Expands into Canada with New Deal

PharmaNutra SpA (IT:PHN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

PharmaNutra S.p.A. has signed a distribution agreement with Sigma Lifesciences to market its SiderAL® and Ultramag® products in Canada, expanding its presence in North America. The products, which feature the patented Sucrosomial® Technology, are set to launch in the second quarter of 2025. This strategic move aims to capitalize on the significant market potential in Canada.

For further insights into IT:PHN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.