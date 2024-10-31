PharmaDrug Debenture Units Issuance Announcement

News & Insights

October 31, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Pharmadrug (TSE:PHRX) has released an update.

PharmaDrug Inc. is issuing $414,523 in debenture units to replace outstanding convertible debentures, providing investors an opportunity to convert them into common shares. The issuance includes 8,290,000 common share purchase warrants, enhancing investor incentive with the potential for share acquisition at a set price.

