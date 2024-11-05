News & Insights

PharmaCielo Extends Warrant Expiry to Boost Market Position

November 05, 2024 — 01:06 pm EST

PharmaCielo (TSE:PCLO) has released an update.

PharmaCielo Ltd. has announced its plan to extend the expiry date of 9,007,200 share purchase warrants by one year, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. This move reflects the company’s strategic focus on leveraging its Colombian operations to strengthen its position in the global medical cannabis market.

