PharmaCielo Extends Warrant Expiry to Boost Market Position

PharmaCielo Ltd. has announced its plan to extend the expiry date of 9,007,200 share purchase warrants by one year, pending approval from the TSX Venture Exchange. This move reflects the company’s strategic focus on leveraging its Colombian operations to strengthen its position in the global medical cannabis market.

