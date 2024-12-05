Pharma Two B announces poster presentation on P2B001

Pharma Two B announced a poster presentation of integrated safety and efficacy data on P2B001 from its Phase 2b and Phase 3 studies in early-stage Parkinson’s disease patients. P2B001 is a fixed, low-dose extended-release combination of pramipexole, 0.6 mg and rasagiline, 0.75 mg. The data are being presented today by Henry Moore, M.D., Associate Professor of Clinical Neurology, University of Miami, Miller School of Medicine, at the Parkinson’s Study Group 33rd Annual Meeting in Nashville, TN. Pharma Two B plans to go public via a merger transaction with Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

