PH Gains From Strength in Aerospace Systems Unit: Can It Sustain?

Parker-Hannifin Corporation PH is witnessing persistent strength in its Aerospace Systems segment. The segment is benefiting from strength across its commercial and defense end markets across both Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and aftermarket channels. Segmental organic revenues jumped approximately 14.2% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026).



The Aerospace Systems segment is expected to capitalize on the strong demand for its products and aftermarket support services in the general aviation market, driven by growth in air transport activities. Strength in its defense end market, owing to robust U.S. and international defense spending volumes, is also likely to be beneficial. Parker-Hannifin expects the Aerospace Systems segment’s organic sales to increase 12% from the year-ago level in fiscal 2026 (ending June 2026).



In May 2026, the company also entered into a deal with CIRCOR International to acquire the latter’s Commercial and Defense Aerospace business for $2.55 billion. The transaction, anticipated to close in the second half of this year, will add complementary technologies and capabilities, thereby further strengthening its position across aerospace and defense markets.



Driven by strength in its businesses, Parker-Hannifin has issued bullish fiscal 2026 guidance. The company currently expects total sales to increase 7% year over year, while organic sales are projected to grow 5.5%.

Segment Snapshot of PH’s Peers

Among its major peers, Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s HWM defense aerospace market is playing an important role in driving its overall growth. In the first quarter of 2026, Howmet’s revenues from the defense aerospace market jumped 10% year over year, which accounted for 16% of its total sales. The surge in revenues was fueled by robust demand for Howmet’s engine spares and an increase in orders for new builds and legacy fighter jet parts.



RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC is gaining from the strong performance of the Aerospace/Defense segment. Strength in the commercial aerospace market, driven by strong growth in orders from the OEM and the aftermarket verticals, is driving the Aerospace/Defense segment. The segment’s revenues were up 41.2% year over year in fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 (ended March 2026).

PH's Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Parker-Hannifin have gained 11.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 6.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, PH is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13X, above the industry’s average of 22.76X. Parker-Hannifin carries a Value Score of F.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PH’s fiscal 2026 earnings has increased 0.7% over the past 60 days.



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Parker-Hannifin currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.