PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRD shares, versus PCG:
Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.5%.
Also see: Preferred Stock Screener
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