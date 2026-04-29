Markets
PCG.PRD

PG&E's Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

April 29, 2026 — 02:57 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $19.15 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.62% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRD was trading at a 25.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 19.03% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PCG.PRD shares, versus PCG:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for PCG.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred:

PCG.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred (Symbol: PCG.PRD) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PCG) are up about 0.5%.

Also see:
 Preferred Stock Screener
 KLDO Stock Predictions
 Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Preferred Stock Screener-> KLDO Stock Predictions-> Top Stocks Held By Chase Coleman-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PCG.PRD
PCG

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