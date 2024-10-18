News & Insights

Stocks
PG

PG Earnings: Procter & Gamble Beats Earnings but Misses Sales Estimates in Q1

October 18, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by Shrilekha Pethe for TipRanks ->

Consumer goods company Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) reported mixed results in its Fiscal first quarter. P&G’s adjusted earnings grew 5% year-over-year to $1.93 per share, beating Street estimates of $1.90 per share.

P&G’s Sales Dipped in Q1

However, the firm’s sales dipped by 1% year-over-year in the first quarter to $21.7 billion and fell short of Street estimates of $22 billion. Amid an uncertain U.S. economy, the company is feeling the pressure as lower-income consumers shift their focus to finding the lowest prices possible. This hunt for affordability has driven many shoppers toward competitors offering discounts and private-label brands, impacting P&G’s sales.

Additionally, the company is also grappling with weak demand in China, where it has struggled to keep pace with rivals. This was reflected in the company’s declining volumes in China, particularly in the beauty and healthcare segment.

P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend

In addition, the company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.0065 per share, payable on or after November 15 to common stock shareholders of record at the close of business on October 18. Furthermore, the quarterly dividend will be payable to Series A and Series B ESOP Convertible Class A Preferred Stock shareholders.

P&G Reiterated Its FY25 Outlook

Looking ahead, Procter & Gamble expects its organic sales to grow in the range of 3% to 5% year-over-year in FY25, while adjusted earnings are likely to be between $6.91 and $7.05 per share, with a mid-point estimate of $6.98. For reference, analysts have forecasted the company to report earnings of $6.95 per share.

What Is the Target Price for PG?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about PG stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and nine Holds. Over the past year, PG has increased by more than 15%, and the average PG price target of $175.94 implies an upside potential of 2.1% from current levels. These analyst ratings are likely to change following PG’s results today.

See more PG analyst ratings

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.