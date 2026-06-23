Pfizer's Mixed Phase III Data for Sigvotatug Vedotin in NSCLC

Pfizer PFE has announced top-line data from a late-stage study which evaluated its investigational antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), sigvotatug vedotin in previously treated patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Sigvotatug vedotin is a potential first-in-class ADC targeting integrin beta-6 (IB6), a protein expressed in about 90% of NSCLC tumors and associated with poor clinical outcomes, making it a compelling therapeutic target.

Year to date, Pfizer’s shares have risen 0.7% compared with the industry’s 1.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Key Highlights of PFE’s Phase III SigVie-002 Study for NSCLC

The late-stage SigVie-002 study demonstrated mixed data on the primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). Treatment with sigvotatug vedotin did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in OS compared with docetaxel in the overall study population. The safety profile remained consistent with findings from earlier clinical studies. However, patients who had received only one prior line of systemic therapy — representing roughly two-thirds of the enrolled population — showed a more favorable trend in both overall survival and progression-free survival (PFS) compared with docetaxel.

Docetaxel is an FDA-approved chemotherapy drug that has been commonly used as a standard-of-care treatment for many years for the treatment of several cancers, including NSCLC, breast cancer, prostate cancer, gastric cancer and head and neck cancers, particularly in patients whose cancer has progressed after prior therapies.

Despite missing the overall survival endpoint in the broader study population, sigvotatug vedotin demonstrated encouraging survival trends over docetaxel in second-line patients.

PFE’s Other Ongoing Studies on Sigvotatug Vedotin

Beyond the above-mentioned indication, Pfizer continues to advance the clinical development of sigvotatug vedotin through multiple ongoing studies across various stages of NSCLC and other IB6-expressing solid tumors. The key programs include a phase III study evaluating sigvotatug vedotin in combination with Merck’s MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced NSCLC whose tumors have a PD-L1 tumor proportion score of at least 50%. Pfizer is investigating sigvotatug vedotin in novel combination strategies, including with PF-08634404, its investigational bispecific antibody targeting both PD-1 and VEGF, with the aim of enhancing anti-tumor activity in early-stage lung cancer and other IB6-expressing solid tumors.

PFE’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Pfizer currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals remained unchanged at $4.05 for 2026 and $4.27 for 2027. INDV shares have risen 6.8% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 30 days, earnings per share estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 were unchanged at 6 cents for 2026 and 87 cents for 2027. IMCR shares have lost 15.4% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 46.66%.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INDV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.