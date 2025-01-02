Pfizer (PFE) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Pfizer (PFE) closed the latest trading day at $26.61, indicating a +0.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

The the stock of drugmaker has risen by 5.15% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 6.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.36%.

The upcoming earnings release of Pfizer will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.48, marking a 380% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $17.48 billion, indicating a 22.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Pfizer. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. As of now, Pfizer holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Pfizer is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.83, so one might conclude that Pfizer is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PFE currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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