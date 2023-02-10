Markets
BNTX

Pfizer, BioNTech Start Phase 1/2 Study Of First MRNA-based Shingles Vaccine Program

February 10, 2023 — 05:40 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) have started a Phase 1/2 trial for their mRNA vaccine candidates against shingles, an infectious disease caused by the reactivation of chickenpox virus, BioNTech said in a statement on Friday.

The study aims to enroll up to 900 healthy volunteers 50 through 69 years of age and is being conducted in the United States. Phase 1 will help select the optimal mRNA vaccine candidate, dose level, dosing schedule, and formulation for advancement to Phase 2. Participants in the study will be followed to determine how long protection may last.

There are currently approved vaccines for shingles. However, Pfizer and BioNTech aim to utilize mRNA technology to potentially develop a vaccine that demonstrates high efficacy, is well tolerated, and is efficient to produce globally, BioNTech said.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced a shingles vaccine collaboration in January 2022. The companies are also working together on COVID-19, and a COVID-19 and influenza combination vaccine program.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BNTX
PFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.