Pfizer announces EC approval for Hympavzi

November 20, 2024 — 05:45 am EST

Pfizer (PFE) announced that the European Commission, or EC, has granted marketing authorization for Hympavzi for the routine prophylaxis of bleeding episodes in patients 12 years of age and older weighing at least 35 kg with severe hemophilia A without FVIII inhibitors or severe hemophilia B without FIX inhibitors. Hympavzi is the first and only anti-tissue factor pathway inhibitor approved in the European Union, or EU, for the treatment of hemophilia A or B and the first hemophilia medicine approved in the EU to be administered via a pre-filled, auto-injector pen. HYMPAVZI offers a subcutaneous treatment option with a once-weekly dosing schedule and minimal preparation required for each individual administration.

