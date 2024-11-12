News & Insights

Peyto Reports Strong Q3 Results and 2025 Plans

November 12, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) has released an update.

Peyto Exploration & Development reported strong third-quarter results with a significant increase in production volumes, driven by the acquisition of Repsol Canada Energy Partnership assets. The company effectively utilized hedging strategies to protect revenues amid declining natural gas prices, while also maintaining low operating costs and planning significant capital expenditures for 2025.

