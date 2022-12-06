PEY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (Symbol: PEY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.92, changing hands as low as $20.88 per share. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers shares are currently trading down about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PEY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PEY's low point in its 52 week range is $18.54 per share, with $22.675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.97.
Also see: Fox Average Annual Return
Funds Holding DSV
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DICE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.