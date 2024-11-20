Peugeot Invest Announces Leadership Transition

Peugeot Invest SA (FR:PEUG) has released an update.

Peugeot Invest announces key leadership changes with Édouard Peugeot set to become Non-Executive Chairman of the Board after the May 2025 Annual General Meeting, succeeding Robert Peugeot, who will be named Honorary Chairman. Édouard Peugeot, with a strong background in investment, aims to drive the company’s strategy of performance and growth. This transition highlights the company’s commitment to robust governance practices.

