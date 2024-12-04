News & Insights

PetroTal Enhances Stock Value with Share Buyback

December 04, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp. has repurchased and canceled 24,224 common shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, leaving it with a total of 912,168,486 shares in circulation. This strategic move is likely to influence the company’s stock value, offering an opportunity for investors focused on the dynamic oil and gas sector. With PetroTal’s continued commitment to oil production in Peru, stakeholders may find this an attractive investment opportunity.

