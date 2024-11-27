News & Insights

Stocks

PetroTal Corp. Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 27, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

PetroTal Corp (TSE:TAL) has released an update.

PetroTal Corp. has executed a share buyback, purchasing 29,468 of its common shares through Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited, which will be cancelled. This move aligns with PetroTal’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The company’s total voting rights will now stand at 912,306,786 shares following the cancellation.

