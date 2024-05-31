Petrofac Reports Tough Year, Eyes Restructuring

Petrofac (GB:PFC) has released an update.

Petrofac has reported a challenging financial year for 2023, with a strong order intake of $7.1 billion leading to a backlog growth up to $8.1 billion, despite a group business performance EBIT loss of $393 million and a full-year cash outflow of $223 million. The company is actively seeking a comprehensive financial restructure to improve liquidity and support future contracts, while also discussing the reinstatement of trading in its shares. Amid these efforts, Petrofac’s E&C division boasts its strongest year in new awards within five years, indicating potential for recovery and future growth.

For further insights into GB:PFC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.