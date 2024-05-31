News & Insights

Stocks

Petrofac Reports Tough Year, Eyes Restructuring

May 31, 2024 — 02:56 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Petrofac (GB:PFC) has released an update.

Petrofac has reported a challenging financial year for 2023, with a strong order intake of $7.1 billion leading to a backlog growth up to $8.1 billion, despite a group business performance EBIT loss of $393 million and a full-year cash outflow of $223 million. The company is actively seeking a comprehensive financial restructure to improve liquidity and support future contracts, while also discussing the reinstatement of trading in its shares. Amid these efforts, Petrofac’s E&C division boasts its strongest year in new awards within five years, indicating potential for recovery and future growth.

For further insights into GB:PFC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.