PetroChina Unveils Board Structure and Committees

November 14, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

PetroChina Company (HK:0857) has released an update.

PetroChina Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, featuring a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors to oversee the company’s strategic direction. The board has also established five committees to enhance governance, focusing on areas such as audit, investment, and sustainable development.

