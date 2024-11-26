Petrobras-Yara Partner to Revive Fertilizer Production in Brazil

Petrobras S.A. PBR has signed two partnership agreements with Yara International and Araucária Nitrogenados S.A. (ANSA), in a potential step toward creating a powerful impact on the fertilizer and industrial products segments.

Per the terms of the first agreement, the company will start commercial production of Automotive Liquid Reducing Agent (ARLA 32) at its ANSA facility. ARLA 32 will be prepared using high-quality automotive-grade urea as the raw material that Yara will supply.

The second agreement provides for technical cooperation for further studies on fertilizer and industrial product development as well as energy transition efforts.

Impact of PBR-Yara Partnership Agreements

After signing the partnership agreements, the company will resume national production of the fertilizer, which is currently being imported. After the successful implementation of the agreements, the companies will be able to work together toward the reduction of emissions, development of low-carbon fertilizers and improvement of their plant efficiency.

PBR’s Efforts for the Resumption of ANSA

Recently, PBR issued various statements to the market, according to which the company announced it would invest about R$870 million ($150.8 million) into restarting ANSA. The Paraná-based plant, idle since 2020, is expected to resume operations by May 2025. This step will not only boost domestic fertilizer supply but will also enhance the country’s agricultural productivity.

PBR's Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Mach Natural Resources LP MNR, TechnipFMC plc FTIand Targa Resources Corp. TRGP.Currently, Mach Natural Resources, TechnipFMC and Targa Resources each carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Mach Natural Resources LP is an independent upstream oil and gas company that focuses on the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids reserves. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MNR’s 2024 earnings indicates 200% year-over-year growth.

London-based TechnipFMC plc is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2024 earnings indicates 246.67% year-over-year growth.

Houston, TX-based Targa Resources Corp. is a premier energy infrastructure company and a leading provider of integrated midstream services in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRGP’s 2024 earnings indicates 70.22% year-over-year growth.

