Petrobras Unveils Ambitious 2025-2029 Investment Plan

November 18, 2024 — 01:19 pm EST

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has outlined a robust 2025-2029 Business Plan that includes a substantial investment of $111 billion, primarily focusing on exploration and production. With projected production reaching 3.2 million barrels of oil and gas per day, the company is also planning significant investments in refining and transportation. Additionally, Petrobras anticipates offering ordinary dividends starting at $45 billion, with potential for extraordinary payments.

