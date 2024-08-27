Petrobras Seeks to Increase Energy Imports From Argentina

Petrobras PBR, a Brazilian integrated oil and gas company, is actively searching for shale gas deals in Argentina, specifically in the prolific Vaca Muerta region, according to Bloomberg. This move aligns with PBR’s goal to diversify and enhance its natural gas supplies, which is a key factor in driving Brazil’s industrial growth. As part of a larger international expansion plan, this strategy underlines PBR’s ambition to restore its oil and gas reserves domestically and abroad while catering to rising energy demands.

Strategic Focus: Diversifying Energy Sources Beyond Brazil

Historically, PBR has focused on deepwater oil fields within Brazil. However, the company’s latest five-year strategic plan indicates a shift toward broader international ventures, especially in Latin America and Africa. The pursuit of shale gas assets in Argentina marks a significant step in this direction. Tecpetrol SA, a unit of billionaire Paolo Rocca’s Techint Group, is included among the assets being considered, according to industry insiders.

The Rationale Behind Petrobras’ Interest in Argentina

The Vaca Muerta formation in Argentina, often compared to the Permian Basin in the United States, is one of the largest shale reserves globally. Despite previous challenges due to Argentina’s regulatory environment and economic instability, recent developments such as pipeline expansions and regulatory reforms under president Javier Milei have reignited interest in this region. PBR is looking to capitalize on these improvements, aiming not to just import gas from Argentina but to actively participate in production.

Argentina’s Vaca Muerta: A Key to Brazil’s Industrial Growth

Vaca Muerta has long been considered a sleeping giant in the global shale landscape. Recent progress, including pipeline construction and deregulation, has unlocked the region’s potential, making this a strategic target for energy companies like PBR. Major players in the Vaca Muerta region include YPF SA, TotalEnergies SE TTE, Pampa Energia SA PAM and Pan American Energy Group, which is 50% owned by BP Plc BP.

Existing Partnerships and New Opportunities

PBR previously divested most of its assets from Argentina but retained a 34% stake in the Rio Neuquen shale gas field, a venture alongside YPF and Pampa. With new momentum in the region, PBR sees an opportunity to not only re-establish itself but to potentially expand its stake in other lucrative assets. The company’s involvement could accelerate gas exports from Argentina to Brazil, supporting Brazil’s industrial needs.

Pipeline Infrastructure: Enabling Cross-Border Energy Flow

A key component of this strategy involves reversing the flow of existing pipelines to facilitate gas transport from Argentina to Brazil. Traditionally, Bolivia has supplied natural gas to both countries, but declining production levels have created a gap that Vaca Muerta can fill. Engineers are working to adjust pipeline systems to allow surplus gas from Vaca Muerta to reach Brazil’s industrial hub in São Paulo.

Potential Direct Pipeline to Southern Brazil

In addition to utilizing existing routes through Bolivia, discussions are underway regarding the possibility of extending another pipeline directly from Argentina into southern Brazil. This would eliminate the need for a circuitous route and enhance supply reliability, further solidifying PBR’s role in the regional energy market.

Political Dynamics: Navigating Cross-Border Tensions

PBR’s expansion plans are not without political challenges. Relations between Brazil’s president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Argentina’s president Javier Milei have been tense, yet economic interests appear to supersede diplomatic disagreements. In June, Lula met with Neuquen’s governor, Rolando Figueroa, at an investment conference in Rio de Janeiro to explore collaboration opportunities. PBR’s CEO Magda Chambriard also held discussions with Lula to align strategies for boosting gas supplies and reducing prices in Brazil.

Balancing Industrial Growth With Environmental Commitments

One of the controversies surrounding PBR’s gas ambitions is its potential impact on Brazil’s environmental goals. Brazil currently boasts one of the cleanest electricity grids globally, with 90% of the country’s power coming from renewable sources like hydro, wind and solar. Increased reliance on natural gas could displace renewables and hinder Brazil’s green transition plans, especially as the country aims to become a leader in green hydrogen production.

Argentina’s Shale Gas: A Catalyst for Regional Energy Markets

As Argentina ramps up shale production, the Vaca Muerta region is poised to become a critical energy hub for South America. With production in the Neuquen Basin already exceeding 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, Argentina is preparing to meet both domestic and export demands. Recently, Tecpetrol and TTE received pre-authorization to export gas to Brazil, highlighting the region’s growing role in cross-border energy trade.

Vaca Muerta’s Role in Petrobras’ Long-Term Strategy

PBR’s production is expected to peak around 2030 unless new discoveries or acquisitions are made. The Vaca Muerta shale formation could be the answer, offering a reliable source of gas to complement Brazil’s energy mix. By investing in Argentina’s shale assets, PBR is positioning itself to secure long-term supplies while navigating the region’s evolving energy landscape.

Conclusion

PBR’s move to explore shale gas deals in Argentina is more than just an expansion strategy. This is a calculated bet on the future of regional energy markets. As Argentina continues to improve the country’s business environment and pipeline infrastructure, PBR stands to benefit significantly. Whether through direct involvement in Vaca Muerta or cross-border gas imports, the company’s strategy aligns with its broader goals of enhancing energy security and fueling Brazil’s industrial growth.

Zacks Rank

Currently, PBR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pampa Energia S.A. (PAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.