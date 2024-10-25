News & Insights

Petrobras Revives UFN-III Project to Boost Fertilizer Supply

October 25, 2024 — 04:59 pm EDT

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has announced its decision to resume the Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit (UFN-III) project in Três Lagoas, which was previously halted in 2015. The company plans to invest R$3.5 billion to complete the plant, which is strategically located to meet the growing demand for nitrogen fertilizers in Brazil’s agricultural heartland. The project is expected to start operations in 2028, providing a reliable supply of urea and ammonia to key states, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of Brazil’s agricultural industry.

