Petrobras Revives UFN-III Project to Boost Fertilizer Supply

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has announced its decision to resume the Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit (UFN-III) project in Três Lagoas, which was previously halted in 2015. The company plans to invest R$3.5 billion to complete the plant, which is strategically located to meet the growing demand for nitrogen fertilizers in Brazil’s agricultural heartland. The project is expected to start operations in 2028, providing a reliable supply of urea and ammonia to key states, enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of Brazil’s agricultural industry.

For further insights into PBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.