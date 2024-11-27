Petrobras Plans Divestment in Tartaruga Field Stake

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has announced its intention to sell its 25% minority stake in the Tartaruga Field, located in the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. The divestment is part of Petrobras’ strategic portfolio management, focusing on assets with greater synergy and growth potential. Despite the sale, Petrobras will continue significant investments in the region, including deepwater projects and infrastructure development.

