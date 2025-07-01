Petrobras Enhances FPSO Safety With Exail's Quadrans AHRS Tech

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR has awarded a contract to Exail, a global leader in inertial navigation technologies, to equip its Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) units with cutting-edge Quadrans Attitude and Heading Reference Systems (AHRS). At Petrobras, safety and operational efficiency have always been the cornerstone of offshore production strategy. In line with this commitment, Petrobras has awarded this contract to Exail in collaboration with Mitang. The Exail-Mitang collaboration, in lieu of this contract, will provide highly accurate real-time measurements of pitch, roll, and heading — even in limited Global Navigation Satellite System conditions.

The 30 Quadrans units will be installed on FPSOs operating off the coast of Brazil. Their robust, maintenance-free design ensures consistent performance in demanding marine environments, while their rapid start-up capabilities minimize downtime and maximize uptime during power cycles or disruptions.

Boosting Safety and Operational Confidence

With a heading accuracy of 0.23° seclat RMS, the Quadrans AHRS enhances platform stability monitoring and real-time decision-making, crucial for managing complex offshore operations, such as rig moves. This technology directly supports Petrobras’ objective of maintaining safe, uninterrupted operations throughout the lifecycle of each project.

Exail’s local technical support base in Brazil ensures that the integration of this system is seamless and meets Petrobras’ high operational standards. The collaboration demonstrates how local expertise and global innovation can come together to strengthen offshore capabilities. This contract, to deploy the Quadrans AHRS in Petrobras’ FPSO units, is set to push the offshore activity higher and contribute to the strength in the company, which is one of the largest integrated oil firms.

Advancing Brazil’s Offshore Excellence

This initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to leveraging advanced technology to reinforce Brazil’s leadership in offshore energy production. Working with trusted partners like Mitang and Exail allows it to drive innovation while upholding the highest levels of safety and efficiency. As the company continues to expand operations in challenging marine environments, precision navigation tools like Quadrans AHRS will play a vital role in its offshore success.



PBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

