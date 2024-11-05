Petrobras, Ecopetrol Permitted to Drill Following Court Ruling

The Colombian division of Petrobras S.A. PBR, Petrobras International Braspetro BV,and the country’s state-owned energy giant, Ecopetrol S.A. EC, have finally received a favorable ruling from the Santa Marta Tribunal to continue with drilling and operational activities in the Tayrona drilling area after a previous setback from the Fourth Labor Court of the Santa Marta Circuit. Previously, the labor court had ruled to halt operations at the Sirius-2 well due to issues raised by the Indigenous Community of Taganga. This reversal of order marks a noteworthy step as the project aims to address Colombia’s alarming natural gas shortage.

Court Decision Eases PBR, EC and Colombia’s Energy Future

PBR and EC had earlier estimated that the Guajira offshore basin had 6 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas reserves and the discovery could have important implications for the declining gas supply of Colombia. Petrobras will act as an operator in the project with a 44.44% stake, partnering with Ecopetrol, holding a 55.56% stake. Both companies are focused on determining the commercial viability of the project and are viewing it as a critical resource to meet Colombia’s future energy needs.

Indigenous Consultation

The tribunal has further instructed the Ministry of the Interior to reassess within one month if any formal consultation is required with the Indigenous communities. This step will take care of the demands of the local communities and meet the energy goals of the country at the same time. The court approval allows the companies to carry on their activities in the Tayrona area, but concerning the local communities and the environment.

PBR and EC’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America. As part of its diversification strategy, the company has been working on multiple projects in South Africa.

The Colombia-based petroleum company, Ecopetrol S.A., is focused on identifying opportunities within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru.

Currently, both companies have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

