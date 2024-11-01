News & Insights

Stocks

Petrobras Denies Media Speculation on Dividends and Strategy

November 01, 2024 — 11:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has clarified that recent media reports about changes in its dividend payments and strategic plans are inaccurate. The company stated that any decisions regarding dividends are made by the Board of Directors, and the details of its Strategic Plan for 2025-2029 are still being developed. Petrobras emphasized that any current information regarding investment volumes or dividend distribution is speculative.

For further insights into PBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.