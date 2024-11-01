Petrobras Denies Media Speculation on Dividends and Strategy

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has clarified that recent media reports about changes in its dividend payments and strategic plans are inaccurate. The company stated that any decisions regarding dividends are made by the Board of Directors, and the details of its Strategic Plan for 2025-2029 are still being developed. Petrobras emphasized that any current information regarding investment volumes or dividend distribution is speculative.

