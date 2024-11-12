Petrobras Boosts Gas Processing with New Rio Unit

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has commenced commercial operations of its Natural Gas Processing Unit (UPGN) in Rio de Janeiro, boosting its capacity to process gas significantly. This is part of the Route 3 Integrated Project, enhancing Petrobras’ supply to the Brazilian market with strategic economic benefits. The initiative positions Petrobras competitively, with new contracts promising substantial growth in the natural gas sector.

