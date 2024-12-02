Petrobras Advances Sergipe Deep Waters Project with New FPSOs

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras has kicked off the procurement process for two FPSO oil production units as part of its Sergipe Deep Waters Project in Brazil. Utilizing a Build-Operate-Transfer model, these units are set to enhance oil and gas production, with the first expected to be operational by 2030. This strategic move is anticipated to bolster domestic gas availability and offer significant returns for shareholders.

