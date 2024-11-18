News & Insights

Stocks

Petratherm Unveils Promising Titanium Prospects at Rosewood

November 18, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Petratherm Ltd has reported promising results from a trial heavy mineral separation test at its Rosewood Prospect, revealing substantial concentrations of high-value titanium minerals like rutile and pseudo-rutile. The analysis of samples from historical drill holes shows heavy mineral concentrations up to 12.5% with titanium dioxide content reaching approximately 65%, sparking potential for the Muckanippie Project to become a significant source of titanium. These findings align with the growing demand for critical minerals in industries such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, presenting an exciting opportunity for investors.

For further insights into AU:PTR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.