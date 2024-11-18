Petratherm Unveils Promising Titanium Prospects at Rosewood

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.

Petratherm Ltd has reported promising results from a trial heavy mineral separation test at its Rosewood Prospect, revealing substantial concentrations of high-value titanium minerals like rutile and pseudo-rutile. The analysis of samples from historical drill holes shows heavy mineral concentrations up to 12.5% with titanium dioxide content reaching approximately 65%, sparking potential for the Muckanippie Project to become a significant source of titanium. These findings align with the growing demand for critical minerals in industries such as electric vehicles and renewable energy, presenting an exciting opportunity for investors.

