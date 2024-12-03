Petratherm Reveals Promising Mineral Discovery at Rosewood

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Petratherm Limited has announced significant drill results from its Rosewood Prospect, revealing high concentrations of heavy minerals over a substantial 2-kilometer trend. The initial batch of drill holes has shown promising grades of valuable minerals like Leucoxene and Rutile, suggesting a major discovery that could enhance the project’s viability. Further results from additional drill holes are anticipated, highlighting the potential for expansion and increasing investor interest in the company’s exploration activities.

