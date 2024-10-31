Petratherm Completes Muckanippie Drilling, Eyes Resource Potential

Narryer Metals Limited (AU:NYM) has released an update.

Petratherm Limited has completed its maiden drilling program at the Muckanippie Project in South Australia, successfully drilling 100 air-core holes over 3,444 meters ahead of schedule. The drilling aimed to assess the titanium-rich heavy mineral sands and vanadium-bearing source rocks across multiple prospects, with initial assay results expected in early December. This program could potentially unlock future economic mineral resources in the region.

