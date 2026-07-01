BioTech
PETS

PetMed Express Receives $3 Per Share Buyout Proposal From SilveCape

July 01, 2026 — 06:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS), a pet healthcare company, announced on Tuesday the receipt of a cash-only, non-binding, conditional proposal from SilverCape Investments Limited to acquire all outstanding shares of the company at $3.00 per share.

PetMed previously received a similar proposal from SilverCape in December 2025, for the acquisition of the company's common shares at $4.00 per share. However, after extensive discussions, SilverCape announced the withdrawal of the proposal in April 2026, citing a refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement containing a customary standstill provision.

The company stated that the Board had not reached any conclusion on the latest proposal and remains focused on overseeing core operations and maximizing long-term value for shareholders.

PETS closed Tuesday's trade at $1.92, up 5.49%. In the pre-market, shares are trading down 1.04% to $1.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PETS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.