PetMed Express Receives $3 Per Share Buyout Proposal From SilveCape

(RTTNews) - PetMed Express, Inc. (PETS), a pet healthcare company, announced on Tuesday the receipt of a cash-only, non-binding, conditional proposal from SilverCape Investments Limited to acquire all outstanding shares of the company at $3.00 per share.

PetMed previously received a similar proposal from SilverCape in December 2025, for the acquisition of the company's common shares at $4.00 per share. However, after extensive discussions, SilverCape announced the withdrawal of the proposal in April 2026, citing a refusal to sign a non-disclosure agreement containing a customary standstill provision.

The company stated that the Board had not reached any conclusion on the latest proposal and remains focused on overseeing core operations and maximizing long-term value for shareholders.

PETS closed Tuesday's trade at $1.92, up 5.49%. In the pre-market, shares are trading down 1.04% to $1.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.