PetIQ Merges with Bansk Group in $1.5B Deal

October 22, 2024 — 04:48 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Petiq ( (PETQ) ).

PetIQ, Inc., a leading pet health and wellness company, has secured shareholder approval for a merger with Bansk Group, valued at $1.5 billion in an all-cash transaction. This merger is set to close on October 25, 2024, marking a significant step as PetIQ transitions to a privately held entity. The deal, priced at $31 per share, reflects PetIQ’s commitment to providing affordable pet healthcare, while continuing operations through its executive team and extensive network of mobile clinics and wellness centers.

Stocks mentioned

PETQ

