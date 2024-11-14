News & Insights

Petershill Partners Sells Stake in Accel-KKR, Announces Dividend

November 14, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

Petershill Partners PLC (GB:PHLL) has released an update.

Petershill Partners PLC has announced the partial sale of its stake in Accel-KKR for a total of $282 million, leading to a special dividend of 17.5 cents per share for its shareholders. This move aligns with the company’s strategy to focus on management fee-centric earnings while retaining a significant interest in Accel-KKR. Despite the sale, Petershill Partners maintains its full-year guidance, highlighting its ability to exit investments at favorable valuations.

