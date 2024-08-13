Peter Grandich: US$5,000 Gold No Longer Looks Foolish; Uranium, Silver, Copper Outlook

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shared his updated thoughts on the resource sector now that the year is more than halfway through, honing in on gold's price drivers and path forward in 2024 and beyond.

Notably, he sees much higher price levels for the yellow metal in the years to come.

"I was always the guy who stood at a show and said, 'Yes, I'm bullish on gold, but to talk about US$5,000 (per ounce) gold or US$10,000 gold — I think that's foolish, you shouldn't,'" he said during the interview. "It's not foolish anymore. There's legitimate possibilities for those type of numbers to be reached, certainly within a matter of a couple of years."

Grandich also discussed his stance on uranium stocks, silver price manipulation and the outlook for copper.

