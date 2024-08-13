News & Insights

Gold

Peter Grandich: US$5,000 Gold No Longer Looks Foolish; Uranium, Silver, Copper Outlook

August 13, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte McLeod for Investing News Network ->

Peter Grandich of Peter Grandich & Co. shared his updated thoughts on the resource sector now that the year is more than halfway through, honing in on gold's price drivers and path forward in 2024 and beyond.

Notably, he sees much higher price levels for the yellow metal in the years to come.

"I was always the guy who stood at a show and said, 'Yes, I'm bullish on gold, but to talk about US$5,000 (per ounce) gold or US$10,000 gold — I think that's foolish, you shouldn't,'" he said during the interview. "It's not foolish anymore. There's legitimate possibilities for those type of numbers to be reached, certainly within a matter of a couple of years."

Grandich also discussed his stance on uranium stocks, silver price manipulation and the outlook for copper.

Watch the interview above for more from Grandich on those topics.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

GoldEnergyCommodities
Investing News Network
The Investing News Network is where knowledge meets opportunity. We publish InvestingNews.com as a destination website for the investment community. We have team members across the globe, covering all areas of the market, including resource, tech and life science. Our team of seasoned professionals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, ensuring that you have access to the best insights and advice for your financial journey. Since our founding in 2007, our team of journalists, and industry experts have been dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and unbiased news and analysis for investors. We pride ourselves on our commitment to journalistic integrity and strive to go beyond the headlines in order to provide you with insights that will allow you to cut through the noise and capitalize on the signals. We believe that knowledge is the key to achieving your financial goals. Our content is developed for investors of all levels. Those beginning their journeys will find helpful content related to understanding the fundamentals of the markets as well as how-to guides to help them make their first investments. Seasoned investors will benefit from our access to insights and predictions from the best analysts in the industry.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.