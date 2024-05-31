News & Insights

Perspective Therapeutics’ Board Elections and Stock Adjustments Approved

May 31, 2024 — 05:14 pm EDT

Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) has issued an update.

During the Annual Meeting with over 61.9% attendance, the Company’s stockholders elected five board members to serve until the next annual meeting and approved all presented proposals. Lori A. Woods and four others were elected to the Board with varying majorities. The Reverse Stock Split was approved, allowing a 1:10 ratio adjustment at the Board’s discretion. The appointment of WithumSmith+Brown, PC as the independent accounting firm was ratified for the upcoming fiscal year, and the Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan received approval despite a notable opposition.

