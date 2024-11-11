PERSOL HOLDINGS Announces Treasury Share Cancellation

PERSOL HOLDINGS CO (JP:2181) has released an update.

PERSOL HOLDINGS CO., LTD. has announced its decision to cancel 53,560,800 treasury shares, which is approximately 2.30% of its total shares, to streamline its stock management and enhance shareholder value. This move is part of a broader strategy to utilize remaining shares for the Group’s stock compensation plan.

