Persistence Resources Expands with Strategic Share Acquisition

December 03, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

Persistence Resources Group Ltd (HK:2489) has released an update.

Persistence Resources Group Ltd has announced further information on its acquisition of shares in a target company. The valuation of the target company was conducted based on comprehensive data and analysis, including historical financials and market conditions. This move highlights the company’s strategic efforts to expand its portfolio in the gold mining sector.

