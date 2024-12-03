News & Insights

Stocks

Persimmon upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

December 03, 2024 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In a sector note on UK Homebuilding, Citi analyst Ami Galla upgraded Persimmon (PSMMY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of 1,450 GBp, down from 1,540 GBp. The firm said it remains positive on the sector’s multi-year cyclical recovery even as it expects “more sluggish improvement near term.” For Persimmon, Citi believes the cost headwinds and concerns on the pace of medium-term earnings recovery are “now well reflected in current valuation” and thinks the stock “should benefit from a broader housing cycle recovery.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSMMY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSMMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.