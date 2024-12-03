Persimmon upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

In a sector note on UK Homebuilding, Citi analyst Ami Galla upgraded Persimmon (PSMMY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of 1,450 GBp, down from 1,540 GBp. The firm said it remains positive on the sector’s multi-year cyclical recovery even as it expects “more sluggish improvement near term.” For Persimmon, Citi believes the cost headwinds and concerns on the pace of medium-term earnings recovery are “now well reflected in current valuation” and thinks the stock “should benefit from a broader housing cycle recovery.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PSMMY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.