Perseus Proteomics Faces Mixed Financial Results

Perseus Proteomics Inc. has reported non-operating income from outsourcing services and faced foreign exchange losses and other expenses in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Additionally, the company recorded significant impairment losses on non-current assets, impacting its financial results for the period.

