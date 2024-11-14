News & Insights

Perseus Proteomics Faces Mixed Financial Results

November 14, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Perseus Proteomics, Inc. (JP:4882) has released an update.

Perseus Proteomics Inc. has reported non-operating income from outsourcing services and faced foreign exchange losses and other expenses in the first half of fiscal year 2025. Additionally, the company recorded significant impairment losses on non-current assets, impacting its financial results for the period.

