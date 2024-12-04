Perseus Mining Advances Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.
Perseus Mining Limited has made significant progress in its infill drilling program at the Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania, achieving positive results with high-grade gold intersections. The drilling, which began in August 2024, aims to enhance mineral resource understanding and support a shift to a large-scale open pit operation. This development is crucial ahead of a final investment decision expected in January 2025.
